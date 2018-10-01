KP Boateng believes AC Milan can win Scuddetto after thrashing Sassuolo

Ghana international Kevin Prince Boateng says his former side AC Milan can win the Italian serie A title if they remain consistent with their performances.

AC Milan thrashed Sassuolo 4-1 on Sunday to record their second win of the campaign after a difficult start which saw manager Gennaro Gattusso under intense pressure.

Boateng won the scuddetto with Milan in 2010 but his Sassuolo side were humbled by the Azzuris on Sunday and said after the game if they maintained that level of performance they could win the title.

“We started well but forgot to score,” he told Rai Sport.

“They then scored on a counter-attack and things turned sour. Milan. They were perfect today."

“If they play like this every game, they can even win the league title…”.

Franck Kessie, Suso and Samu Castillejo scored fine goals as AC Milan won 4-1 at Sassuolo to ease the pressure on coach Gennaro Gattuso.

AC Milan were without forwards Gonzalo Higuain, Patrick Cutrone and Fabio Borini who were all not fit for the game.

Meanwhile, Boateng's compatriot Claud Agyapong and Alfred Duncan did not feature for