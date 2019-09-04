KP Boateng instrumental in Marius Wolf move to Hertha BSC

Ex-team mate of Kevin-Prince Boateng, Marius Wolf after his transfer to Hertha BSC has revealed that he spoke to Boateng about the club before making the move.

The Ghanaian International played for Hertha BSC during his youth and urged the 24-year old to take the opportunity.

In an interview on the club website the former Dortmund player revealed what KP Boateng said about his youth club, “Prince has said that Hertha is a great club and Berlin is a great city,"

"He advised me to take this opportunity."

The duo played for Eintracht Frankfurt in the 2017/2018 season and won the DFB Cup.