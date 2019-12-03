KP Boateng remains doubt for Fiorentina ahead Coppa Italia clash against Cittadella

Forward Kevin Prince Boateng remains a doubt for Fiorentina AC ahead of tonight's Cappa Italia against Cittadella.

The 33-year old played 45 minutes of La Viola's 1-0 defeat to Lecce but manager Vincenzo Montella will have to access the striker to see if he will be ready for the game on Tuesday night.

According to Montella K.P Boateng looks fatigued and needs to be under observation before the game.

“Chiesa is continuing its recovery, I think it is very difficult to have it tomorrow, more likely for Sunday. We will have to see how the steps will continue day by day, even yesterday he worked separately. Boateng is fatigued and we will evaluate him today, the others are doing well apart from Ribery," says Vincenzo Montella.

Boateng joined the Purple lads this summer from Sassuolo and has already played ten serie A games for the club, scoring a goal.

Before joining Fiorentina, the former Ghana forward had spent half last season in Spain with Barcelona, where he won the La Liga.