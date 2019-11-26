KP Boateng reveals his admiration for Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp's charisma

Kevin Prince Boateng has revealed that he has huge admiration for Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp, insisting the German coach is full of charisma.

Boateng has worked with several players and coaches with great personalities, however, Jurgen Klopp stands tall for the former Ghana striker.

Boateng insists he learnt from every top professional he came across in his career, from legendary Brazilian Ronaldhino to Barcelona great Lionel Messi.

"I've always tried to keep a secret from every super star. From Ibra the professionalism, from Pirlo the calm, from Ronaldinho the pleasure to avoid from Messi like a madman to shoot the gate. Allegri taught me the importance of defensive work. Klopp is the best of them all: he has charisma, you go out and die for him," he told Corriere della Sera.

The 32-year old worked with Klopp in 2009 at Borussia Dortmund before moving to Portsmouth.

The Fiorentina attacker has affirmed his stance on racism in recent times, indicating he will form a task force to fight the canker bedeviling the sport.

"In 2020 I will take care of myself. I organize a project with events, involve other footballers. I'm sick of it, people do not understand how Balotelli, Boateng or Koulibaly feel when they go home. We are alone. I get mad when I hear comments like, 'When you deserve five million', there are scars that you can not get rid of," says Boateng.