Kpando Sports Stadium renovations ongoing, future looks bright - Randy Abbey

Heart of Lions President Randy Abbey has disclosed that renovations are still ongoing at the Kpando Sports Stadium to bring the facility up to par.

Despite the club's return to their home grounds last weekend and securing a 1-0 victory over Asante Kotoko, Abbey emphasizes that work is still underway to improve the stadium.

In an interview with Max TV, Abbey explained, "We are not done yet, we were desperate to come back home so we needed to ensure that we put the place in shape."

He underscored the ongoing nature of the renovations, saying, "You can see that there is still work ongoing and I am sure that anytime you come here you will see an improvement. Eventually, when it is done you’ll see what we intend to make of this place."

Abbey expressed his confidence that once the project is completed, the true purpose behind the construction of the Kpando Sports Stadium will be evident.

He hopes that the club can avoid relegation and continue to play in the top flight, utilising the upgraded facilities to their fullest potential.