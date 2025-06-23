KRC Genk agree to €15m deal for Christopher Bonsu Baah transfer to Al Qadsiah

KRC Genk have reached an agreement with Saudi Pro League outfit Al Qadsiah over the transfer of Ghanaian winger Christopher Bonsu Baah, according to reports.

The Belgian club is said to have accepted a fee exceeding â‚¬15 million, paving the way for the 20-year-old to sign a contract that runs until 2029.

Bonsu Baah has been on the radar of several clubs after a breakout season that included a standout debut for Ghana in recent friendlies against Nigeria and Trinidad and Tobago.

The left-footed talent, known for his speed and flair, lit up the Norwegian Eliteserien with Sarpsborg before moving to Genk. He topped the league with 57 successful dribbles and created 10 clear chances, showing his potential as a game-changer on the wing or in attacking midfield.

Al Qadsiah, who finished fourth last season with 68 points, are looking to strengthen their team and believe Bonsu Baah can help elevate their campaign for the upcoming season.

The move marks a significant step in the player’s rising career.