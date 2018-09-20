KRC Genk defender Joseph Aidoo recounts how he stopped Malmo FF ahead of Europa League clash

KRC Genk dependable guardsman Joseph Aidoo has recounted his experience of playing against Malmo FF ahead of their Europa League clash on Thursday evening.

Aidoo will be meeting an old foe when KRC Genk welcome Swedish giants Malmo FF to the Luminus Arena in the opening fixture of Group I.

Phileppe Clemente's side will need to be on top of their game to overcome unbeaten Malmo FF who are unbeaten in the Swedish Allsvenskan side.

But one man who will not be fazed by meeting the Sea Blue lads is Joseph Aidoo, who had several encounters with the side during his two-year stay with Hammarby IF in the Swedish top flight league.

In a pre-match conference, the 22-year-old outlined his experience playing against Malmo where he excelled but warned his teammates to be wary of the threat their opponents possess.

"Malmö is a strong opponent," said Aidoo.

"I remember my first game against Malmö as the day before yesterday; I was allowed to come in, became a man of the match and got a three-year contract promptly. We will have to deal with the collective, if we do that and we will continue to support each other, it will be our moment," says the Ghanaian rock on the surf.

Aidoo has netted once in seven appearances for the Smurfs in the Belgian Jupilar Pro League.