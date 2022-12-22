KRC Genk match-winner Joseph Paintsil dedicates goal to late father after Anderlecht win

Ghana forward Joseph Paintsil has dedicated his match-winner against Anderlecht in the Belgium Cup to his late father.

Paintsil buried his father two days ago in Accra, before making a quick return to Belgium to feature for Genk in the Cup game.

The red-hot forward's extra-time goal ensured Genk progressed to the last eight of the competition.

"First of all, I give thanks to God and this goal belongs to my father who passed away some few days ago. And this victory also goes to the fans and the family of Genk. We deserve it as we fight to the end and we will do everything to the final," he said after the game.

In-form Nigeria striker Paul Onuachu was the first to find the back of the net in the 55th minute but the goal was disallowed for offside.

Genk young goalkeeper Maarten Vandevoort made a brilliant save to deny Anderlecht the opener in the 70th minute.

The match was goalless after regular time and headed to extra time.

Paintsil latched on to a pass inside the box to fire home a perfect strike to finally get the breakthrough for the home side just five minutes into the first period of extra time.

The 95th-minute strike by the Ghanaian forward was enough to send Genk through to the next round of the Belgian Cup. He was also named Man of the Match.

Paintsil has been in superb form for Genk this season having scored 8 goals in 16 appearances in all competitions and providing 6 assists in the process.