KRC Genk star Joseph Paintsil suffers injury on return to club football

Winger Joseph Paintsil suffered an injury in Genk's 2-1 defeat at Sporting Charleroi in the Belgian Jupiler League on Friday.

Painstil who was returning from international duty with the Ghana U23 in the Africa U23 Cup of Nations qualifier, was named in the starting line-up.

But after 43 minutes, he was replaced by Theo Bongonda who made his debut for the defending champions.

Genk did not specify the nature of the injury

Painstil was making his seventh league appearance of the season.