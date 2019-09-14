GhanaSoccernet Facebook GhanaSoccernet Twitter GhanaSoccernet Youtube GhanaSoccernet Whatsapp
Live Radio Live TV
Watch Live Matches

Find out more

Featured Articles

Featured Videos

KRC Genk star Joseph Paintsil suffers injury on return to club football

Published on: 14 September 2019
KRC Genk star Joseph Paintsil suffers injury on return to club football
Joseph Paintsil

 

Winger Joseph Paintsil suffered an injury in Genk's 2-1 defeat at Sporting Charleroi in the Belgian Jupiler League on Friday.

Painstil who was returning from international duty with the Ghana U23 in the Africa U23 Cup of Nations qualifier, was named in the starting line-up.

But after 43 minutes, he was replaced by Theo Bongonda who made his debut for the defending champions.

Genk did not specify the nature of the injury

 

 

Painstil was making his seventh league appearance of the season.

Do you have information you want to share with Ghanasoccernet? Here’s how

Comments