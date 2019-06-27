KRC Genk struggle to find replacement for Celta Vigo-bound Joseph Aidoo

Belgian Jupilar Pro League Champions KRC Genk are having a tough time in finding a replacement for Celta Vigo-bound Joseph Aidoo.

The Limburgers rarely has a hard time finding a player to fill a void due to their strong scouting network.

However, that has not been the case as they attempt to replace Ghana defender Joseph Aidoo - who is on the verge of sealing a $10 million move to Spanish La Liga outfit Celta Vigo.

According to reports in Belgium, finding another player to take Aidoo’s place has become a challenge for the Galicians.

Aidoo has been a key cog for KRC Genk since joining on a three-year deal from Swedish side IF Hammarby in 2017.

He enjoyed 41 appearances in all competitions for Genk as they clinch the Belgian league last season.

Aidoo is a member of the Black Stars team that are gunning to end their 37-year title drought at the ongoing Africa Cup of Nations in Egypt.