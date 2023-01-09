KRC Genk winger Joseph Painstil delighted with winning start to the year after Club Brugge victory

Ghana winger Joseph Painstil has shared his excitement after KRC Genk returned to winning ways with victory over Club Brugge.

The Black Stars provided provided a brace of assists as Genk came back from a goal down to beat Brugge 3-1 at the Cegeka Arena.

"Important 3 points to get our 2023 started! I thank God for two assists and also a big applause to our fans for the massive support yesterday. Hoping to see you all on Wednesday," he wrote on Twitter.

Hans Vanaken scored in the 21st minute to put Club Brugge in the lead before Genk equalized through Carlos Cuesta with an assist from Paintsil in the 25th minute.

The two teams went into the break with the game tied up at 1-1.

After recess, Pantsil made another goal contribution in the 67th minute with an assist to Paul Onuachu who increased lead for Genk.

Bryan Heynen sealed the win for Genk with the third goal of the game in the 81st minute.

Ghana duo Denis Odoi and Kamal Sowah were in action for Club Brugge as they lost to Joseph Paintsil's Genk side.

Paintsil has been impressive this season for Genk scoring six goals in 16 appearances and increasing his assist tally to eight for the season.