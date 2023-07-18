Kuching City drop intention to sign Ghanaian forward Jordan Mintah due to financial factors

Kuching City FC have withdrawn their intention to sign Terengganu FC striker Jordan Mintah on loan in the summer transfer window.

The Sarawat-based club was prompted to make a move for Mintah after the player was benched by Terengganu FC manager Tomislav Steinbruckner following an alleged altercation with the Croatian manager over the penalty kick issue in the FA Cup semi-final against Kuala Lumpur City FC a fortnight ago.

Kuching City coach Irfan Bakti Abu Salim stated that he was previously interested in acquiring the services of the prolific forward in order to bolster his team's attacking gear.

However, the veteran coach stated that financial considerations forced him to cancel that plan, despite the fact that the former Wassaman United player was also eager to join.

"There is no denying that before, we were interested in obtaining Mintah's services but due to financial factors, we had to cancel that wish.

"Apart from Mintah, we are also interested in getting the services of winger Faiz Nasir who was with me when coaching the TFC squad before but that player has already been loaned by Kelantan United FC," he said.

Mintah joins the team as a prominent player after getting the Philippines' best scorer award with 31 goals in 24 matches in 2019. With 19 goals the previous season (2018), he also earned the Golden Shoe Award.