Kudakwashe Mahachi: I am not under pressure to perform at Medeama

Zimbabwe star Kudakwashe Mahachi has stated that he is adjusting to life very fast at Medeama and is not under pressure to measure up to the weight of expectation at the Ghanaian champions.

The 30-year-old made his Ghana Premier League bow in the side's 2-0 win at Legon Cities at the El-Wak Stadium on Sunday.

The exciting forward joined the Mauve and Yellow back in August in a high-profile move but fitness concerns has delayed his implosion in the domestic top-flight.

Recent injury and lack of fitness conspired against him but he appears to be finding his feet albeit, slowly as he attempts to break into a star-studded team.

The former Mamelodi Sundowns and Orlando Pirates forward is unfazed and says he's not under pressure in Tarkwa.

"For me, I don’t want to put myself under pressure. I’m playing for a big team. I’m playing for the champions. It’s up to me to work hard so that coaches will see that I’m ready," he said at Medeama press conference ahead of the Nsoatreman clash on Thursday

"The team is doing well as you can see. Tomorrow we play a big game so that we catch up at the top. I don’t put myself under pressure. I take each day as it comes! I am returning from an injury. I know expectations of me are high but for me I don’t have any pressure.

"Just like I’ve said, as a foreigner, you need to deliver so I am not putting myself under pressure. I believe my team can do anything we want to do because we’re winning games. Our mentality is to maintain our league title. I respect my teammates, I respect my coaches, I respect everyone in Medeama so if the coaches decide to put me on the bench, there is nothing that I can say!"

Mahachi could make his full debut for Medeama ahead of the visit of high-flying Nsoatreman FC on Thursday at the Akoon Community Park.