Kudjoe Fianoo blames delay in paying 'meager allowances' for poor officiating in Ghana Premier League

Former GHALCA president Kudjoe Fianoo has blamed delay in paying referees their allowances for the declining standards of officiating in the Ghana Premier League (GPL).

Fianoo pointed out that referees often go unpaid for weeks, making them susceptible to external influences.

He argued that while officiating has been a persistent challenge in Ghanaian football, the referees themselves should not bear the blame entirely.

"Officiating has been on the decline, but you can’t solely blame the referees," he told Citi Sports.

"They go out to officiate matches and sometimes have to wait weeks to receive a meager payment. This system exposes them to corruption and other vices."

Many, including Parliamentarians, have also blamed the recent incidents of hooliganism in Ghana football to poor officiating.

"Hooliganism and football have always been intertwined, but officiating is a major trigger. When referees make repeated errors and suspicions arise that certain teams are being favored or targeted for relegation, it creates an atmosphere of distrust."