Kudjoe Fianoo blames Kotoko and Hearts of Oak for Ghana Premier League decline

Kudjoe Fianoo, President of the Ghana League Clubs Association (GHALCA), has pointed fingers at Hearts of Oak and Asante Kotoko for the declining status of the Ghana Premier League.

According to Fianoo, the poor performances of the two most successful clubs in Ghanaian football have significantly impacted the league’s overall appeal and public image.

Both clubs have endured lackluster seasons, with Hearts of Oak narrowly avoiding relegation on the final day of the season. Asante Kotoko managed to secure a sixth-place finish, accumulating 49 points, which was 12 points behind the champions, FC Samartex.

In an interview with Kumasi-based Akoma FM, Fianoo did not mince words regarding the responsibility of the two clubs. “The abysmal performances of Hearts and Kotoko have taken a lot of the shine out of our league,” he asserted.

The struggles of these football giants have been a cause for concern among fans and stakeholders. Hearts of Oak’s dramatic 3-2 comeback win on the final day was necessary to secure their top-flight status, highlighting the precarious situation the club found itself in.

As the Ghana Premier League grapples with challenges, Fianoo’s comments underscore the critical role that Hearts of Oak and Asante Kotoko play in the health and popularity of the league. Their performances not only influence their own fortunes but also impact the league’s overall reputation and attractiveness to fans and sponsors.

Moving forward, the revival of these historic clubs is seen as essential for restoring the Ghana Premier League to its former glory and ensuring its growth and competitiveness on the African football stage.