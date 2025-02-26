Kudjoe Fianoo blames leadership for Ghana football woes

Former chairman of the Ghana League Clubs Association (GHALCA), Kudjoe Fianoo, has expressed deep concerns over the state of football in Ghana, stating that the sport has "crashed."

Ghanaian football has suffered several setbacks in recent years, with the latest blow being the Black Stars’ failure to qualify for the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) â€” the first time in two decades.

Prior to this, the four-time African champions endured back-to-back group-stage exits at the 2021 and 2023 AFCON tournaments in Cameroon and Ivory Coast, as well as an early exit from the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar.

Speaking on Asempa FM about the decline of football in the country, Fianoo pointed to leadership issues as the root cause and called for urgent reforms.

“Our football has crashed and the challenges facing Ghana football is a leadership problem. Otto Addo has played six matches and he could not win any of them but he is still there as the head coach of the team and this for me is a leadership problem.

“Our football keeps declining. We did not qualify for the AFCON and in the previous two that we have participated, we exited at the group stage. We could not qualify for the CHAN tournament.

“We will need the intervention of government and also take a serious approach before the situation can be resolved,” he added.