Kudjoe Fianoo says bad pitches isn't limited to only Ghana

President of the Ghana League Clubs Association (GHALCA) Kudjoe Fianoo claims Ghana is not the only nation battling with bad pitches in their local league.

Against the opinion of many followers of Ghana football who have blamed the nature of the pitches at the various league centres as part of the factors diminishing the quality of the local league, the GHALCA boss thinks there are other thriving leagues that also face similar issues of bad pitches.

While he is optimistic about it being solved in the near future, Fianoo has urged Ghanaians to be measured in their complaints.

"I think it is also a step in the right direction by sinking those boreholes to help in the irrigation of the pitches.

“A good pitch will definitely give you good football. The target is to have good pitches.

“It is not limited to Ghana alone. At times, I watch South African football [and see the pitches are not good]. Hitherto, we were only having Kumasi and Accra Stadiums but now we have Tamale, Cape Coast but gradually, we will get there.” he said as quoted by Footballghana.