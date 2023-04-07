Kudjoe Fianoo urges Ghanaians not to pressure coach Chris Hughton to include local players in Black Stars squad

The President of the Ghana League Clubs Association (GHALCA), Kudjoe Fianoo, has spoken out against calls to force local players on new Ghana boss Chris Hughton.

Fianoo urged Ghanaians to trust the coach's decision when it comes to selecting players for the national team.

“I’m not cutting you (questioner) short but football is not parliament that every constituency must be represented," Fianoo said at the sidelines of an event attended by footballghana.com.

“Let’s leave the coach to pick players that can deliver. If the player is a local player, fine. If the player is not a local player, we want people who will wear the Black Stars jersey and bring us joy."

Fianoo emphasized that the most important factor is that players who wear the Black Stars jersey represent Ghana and bring the country success on the international stage.

“If the colour is white, green or whatever, we want Ghanaians to play for the Black Stars and take us to where we want to get to,” he said.

Hughton recently named his first Ghana squad for last month’s 2023 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) qualifying header without a home-based player, which led to criticism from some quarters.

However, Fianoo's comments suggest that he supports the coach's decision and wants Ghanaians to trust him to pick the players who can lead the country to success.