"Kudus has settled in well"- West Ham manager David Moyes praises versatility of Ghana midfielder

West Ham United manager, David Moyes is pleased with Mohammed Kudus' performances for the Hammers since joining the club in the summer transfer window.

The Ghana international made his first Premier League start in the game against Everton at the London Olympic Stadium on Saturday.

Kudus has already netted three goals for the club across all competitions and he is expected to start against Arsenal in the Carabao Cup on Wednesday.

According to Moyes, he is happy with the quick adaptation of the midfielder, claiming his versatility will help the club.

"It can take a few months for anybody to adapt, whether they're doing well or not. I think Mo has settled in well though. He started against Everton and did well," he said in the pre-match presser.

"He's young and we're not pushing too hard or asking for too much too soon. I think he could be a midfield player, but could also play off the right or up front for us. I think all those positions are important for us because it gives us a variation."