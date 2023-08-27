Kudus heads to Premier League after trophy-laden Ajax spell

Mohammed Kudus joins West Ham United as a player accustomed to lifting silverware, having won three major honours with Ajax.

The Ghanaian was part of the all-conquering Ajax side that comfortably won the Eredivisie title in his debut 2020-21 season, scoring four goals along the way.

Kudus also helped Ajax secure the Dutch Cup that season by beating Vitesse Arnhem 2-1 in the final.

He added another Eredivisie winners medal to his collection last term as Ajax reclaimed the league crown from PSV Eindhoven.

Individually, Kudus earned four Eredivisie Team of the Month selections for his scintillating performances.

The 33-cap Ghana international heads to the capital aged just 22 but brings with him an impressive trophy haul and Champions League experience.

His time in Dutch football saw Kudus develop into one of Africa's most exciting prospects, catching the eye of Europe's elite clubs.