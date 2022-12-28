Kudus Mohammed: Ghana star proud to be an Ambassador for  Nima 

Ghana midfielder Mohammed Kudus is happy to be made the ambassador of his local community following his heroics at the World Cup.

The 22-year-old was the star player for the Black Stars at the just ended World Cup in Qatar.

The Ajax forward scored two goals in three matches at the tournament as Ghana exited at the group stage.

Kudus has been rewarded for his exploits at the global showpiece.

A beautiful mural was put up in the streets of Nima to celebrate the heroics of the Ghana international at the tournament.

"I am overwhelmed for the kind gesture and to be an ambassador for Nima. With the social vices it's tagged of, I found passion that I continue to harness in football. May this inspire the next generation to be better than us", Kudus shared in a post.

I am overwhelmed for the kind gesture & to be an ambassador for Nima. With the social vices it’s tagged of, I found passion that I continue to harness in football. May this inspire the next generation to be better than us. Nima is not just my community & roots. Nima is a Creed!! pic.twitter.com/y9FgAv3MpM — Mo Kuku (@KudusMohammedGH) December 27, 2022

Kudus has attracted a lot of interests from clubs in Europe following his outstanding performance at the World Cup.

Liverpool, Barcelona and a host of other clubs have been linked to the Ajax star.