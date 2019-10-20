Kudus Mohammed on target as FC Nordsjælland tame SonderjyskE

Ghanaian midfielder Kudus Mohammed scored for FC Nordsjaelland as they walloped SonderjyskE 4-1 in the Danish Super Lig on Sunday.

SonderjyskE went into the match with a four-match winning streak and were hoping to extend that record with a victory over the Wild Tigers.

But it was Nordsjaelland who grabbed the initiative through Mikel Demsgaard in the 9th minute.

Jeppe Simonsen however leveled the scores for the hosts in the 22nd minute.

Kian Hansen and restored Nordsjaelland’s lead before Demsgaard grabbed his second of the afternoon after connecting to Isaac Atanga’s superb pass.

With the game looking to end 3-1, Kudus Mohammed popped up with a fantastic strike in the 79th minute to seal a resounding victory for the visitors.

Kudus has 4 goals in 9 league games for the club in the ongoing season.