Kudus Mohammed scores consolation as FC Nordsjælland suffer defeat against Esbjerg

Ghana youth midfielder Kudus Mohammed netted a consolation for FC Nordsjælland in their 2-1 loss against Esbjerg in the Danish Superliga on Sunday.

The Wild Tigers went into the match with the aim of bouncing back from their two-game winless run after two stalemates against Midtjylland and Brodby.

Kudus Mohammed combined beautifully with Ulrik Yttergard to hand Flemming Pedersen's side the advantage in the 38th minute.

But the lead did not last as Yuri Yakovenko pulled the visitors level four minutes later.

Danish defender Carlo Holse silenced the Right to Dream Park with his 59th minute bullet header to give Esbjerg a 2-1 victory.

Kudus and Abdul Mumin lasted full throttle while youngster Isaac Atanga climbed off the bench to play the final 13 minutes.

Emmanuel Oti Essigba cameoed for the victors while Clinton Antwi watched from the losers substitutes bench but Godsway Donyoh and Abubakar Sadiq were left out of the matchday squad.