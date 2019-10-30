Kudus Mohammed’s Ghana call-up is a good news for us — FC Nordsjaelland coach Pederson

FC Nordsjaelland coach Flemming Pederson has expressed his excitement over Kudus Mohammed’s Ghana Black Stars debut call-up, adding that it’s a good news for the club.

Ghana coach Kwesi Appiah has named powerful midfielder in his 23-man squad for the double-decker next month.

The 19-year-old has been in scintillating form for the Wild Tigers in the Danish side — where he has scored four goals in 10 appearances.

The former Ghana youth star has been given a crack at the national level as the four-time African champions begin their quest to qualify for another routine AFCON campaign.

And according to coach Pedersen, though he is happy for the midfielder, it’s also a plus for his team.

“This is very good news for the club as well. That we can also develop players for the national team in Ghana. It's a huge achievement for us and especially for Kudus. It means a lot.”

Ghana will be facing the Bafana Bafana of South Africa at the Cape Coast stadium on Thursday 14 November 2019 before playing Sao Tomé four days later.