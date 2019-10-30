Kudus Mohammed’s Ghana call-up is a good news for us — FC Nordsjaelland coach Pederson

GhanaSoccernet Facebook GhanaSoccernet Twitter GhanaSoccernet Youtube GhanaSoccernet Whatsapp
Published on: 30 October 2019
Ghana youth star Kudus receives Man of the Match award in the match against FC Copenhagen

FC Nordsjaelland coach Flemming Pederson has expressed his excitement over Kudus Mohammed’s Ghana Black Stars debut call-up, adding that it’s a good news for the club.

Ghana coach Kwesi Appiah has named powerful midfielder in his 23-man squad for the double-decker next month.

The 19-year-old has been in scintillating form for the Wild Tigers in the Danish side — where he has scored four goals in 10 appearances.

The former Ghana youth star has been given a crack at the national level as the four-time African champions begin their quest to qualify for another routine AFCON campaign.

And according to coach Pedersen, though he is happy for the midfielder, it’s also a plus for his team.

“This is very good news for the club as well. That we can also develop players for the national team in Ghana. It's a huge achievement for us and especially for Kudus. It means a lot.”

Ghana will be facing the Bafana Bafana of South Africa at the Cape Coast stadium on Thursday 14 November 2019 before playing Sao Tomé four days later.

