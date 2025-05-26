Kudus, Nuamah, and Semenyo miss out on Unity Cup squad through injury

Black Stars head coach Otto Addo has named a squad without several key players for the upcoming Unity Cup clash against Nigeria in London on Wednesday, May 28.

West Ham United midfielder Mohammed Kudus, Southampton’s Kamaldeen Sulemana, and Bournemouth forward Antoine Semenyo have all been ruled out with minor injuries. Lyon winger Ernest Nuamah, whose promising season was cut short by an ACL injury, also misses out. Elisha Owusu and Ransford Yeboah KÃ¶nigsdÃ¶rffer are unavailable for similar reasons.

The squad is also without Thomas Partey and Michael Baidoo, who have been given time off by the technical team to recover after a long season. A number of other players are out with longer-term issues, including Daniel Kofi Kyereh, Abdul Manaf Nurudeen, Abdul Mumin, Tariq Lamptey, Alidu Seidu, Abdul Fatawu Issahaku, and Athletic Bilbao forward IÃ±aki Williams.

Meanwhile, several players were not released by their clubs. Alexander Djiku, Jerome Opoku, and Kingsley Schindler remain with their sides as the Turkish league is still ongoing. In the United States, Joseph Paintsil and Osman Bukari continue their duties in Major League Soccer. FC Basel’s Jonas Adjetey is also unavailable, with the Swiss Cup final scheduled for June 1.

Ghana will play Nigeria at the GTech Community Stadium in West London in pursuit of a final spot against Jamaica or Trinidad and Tobago. The Unity Cup ties are part of the team’s preparation for the 2026 World Cup qualifiers in September against Chad and Mali.