Kudus out to emulate Paintsil and Ayew as Ghanaians at West Ham

Mohammed Kudus joins an exclusive club by becoming only the third Ghanaian player in West Ham United's history.

Full-back John Paintsil was the first, joining the Hammers from Hapoel Tel Aviv in 2006 and making 24 appearances over two years.

More recently, forward Andre Ayew signed for West Ham from Swansea City in 2016 for a club-record fee at the time. Ayew scored 12 goals in 50 games before returning to Swansea in 2018.

Now Kudus will aim to make a similar impact in Claret and Blue while also putting Ghana on the map in east London.

The 23-year-old playmaker hopes to establish himself as a fan favorite through committed displays and by bringing his attacking qualities to the Premier League.

After Paintsil and Ayew's spells, Kudus is ready to etch his name into West Ham folklore.