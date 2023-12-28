Kudus, Paqueta and Bowen combine really well – Arsenal manager Arteta ahead of West Ham clash

Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta has identified the threat posed by West Ham United's attacking trio of Mohammed Kudus, Jarrod Bowen, and Lucas Paqueta ahead of their Premier League clash tonight.

The three players have been in excellent form, with Kudus scoring 10 goals in all competitions this season, including three in his last two league games, while Paqueta has five goal involvements in his last two league games and Bowen has 13 goals this season, making him the club's top scorer.

Arteta believes that the three players have developed a strong understanding and are able to create problems for opposing teams with their movement and combination play.

"They (Kudus, Paqueta and Bowen) open the spaces and combine really well in certain areas and it’s very tricky to control them. The areas where you give the ball away are critical. We will try to nullify the strengths that they have tomorrow and play to our strengths," he said in the pre-match presser.

The match between Arsenal and West Ham United promises to be an exciting encounter, with both teams known for their attacking prowess. It remains to be seen how Arteta's plan to stop West Ham's fluid attack unfolds, and whether the Gunners can come out on top in what is sure to be a closely contested match.