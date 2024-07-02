GhanaSoccernet Facebook GhanaSoccernet Twitter GhanaSoccernet Youtube GhanaSoccernet Whatsapp
Kudus vows to maintain entertaining style despite managerial change at West Ham

Published on: 02 July 2024
Kudus vows to maintain entertaining style despite managerial change at West Ham
LONDON, ENGLAND - MAY 11: George Earthy of West Ham celebrates scoring their 3rd goal with Mohammed Kudus during the Premier League match between West Ham United and Luton Town at London Stadium on May 11, 2024 in London, England.(Photo by Charlotte Wilson/Offside/Offside via Getty Images)

Ghana midfielder Mohammed Kudus is determined to retain his signature playing style despite a change in management at West Ham United.

The 23-year-old impressed in his debut Premier League season under former manager David Moyes, contributing eight goals and six assists while showcasing his dribbling skills and mazy runs.

With the appointment of Julen Lopetegui, however, Kudus acknowledges the need to adapt to the new coach's tactics.

"Personally, my style of play will always stay the same," Kudus said. "I’ll need to blend in and do what the coach wants, give the team the results they want but I’m still going to be me and the stuff you see me doing is still going to be the same just under a different coach."

Kudus recognises the challenge of adapting to different systems under various managers.

"It’s definitely very difficult to get used to every system every single time,"he admitted. "Even playing with the club team and national team different coaches as well."

"As part of our job, being versatile to be able to adapt to different kinds of coaches is a main key that we have to be always up for so whichever coach that comes," he added.

Kudus capped off his impressive season by winning the Ghana Football Player of the Year award for the second consecutive year.

