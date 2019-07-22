Kumasi-based Kharis Sports Academy pip Accra-based Greengen FC to win Gothia U18 Cup

Kharis Sports Academy defeated another Ghanaian side Greengen FC 1-0 to win the Boys U18 tournament at the 2019 Gothia Cup in Sweden.

Foster Agyei slotted home after the ball had been headed across the box by his teammate from a free-kick in the 27th minute.

The match was a gruelling contest and was interrupted with several fouls.

''We train a lot of set-pieces, and I was really happy to be able to score from one,'' said Agyei the goal scorer.

''The support here is fantastic, we really appreciate it.''