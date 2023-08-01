Kumasi delights fans with incredible attendances at two-month-long MTN Ashantifest 2023

Kumasi once again made a strong case for being a hotbed of community football in Ghana as venues were filled to capacity over the two months that MTN Ashantifest 2023 took place.

From the Abrepo Astroturf to the Atonsu Astroturf and Otumfuor Park at Dichemso and Asem Park, there were barely empty seats available since the tournament kickoff on June 17, 2023.

“Community sports is at the heart of Ghanaian sporting culture and it is something that will always draw crowds if given the right push,” noted Kotoko and Ghana great Frimpong Manso when the tournament started six weeks ago.

At the grand finale this weekend, former Ghana coach Akwasi Appiah also echoed the sentiment on the back of a filled-to-capacity Otumfuor Park.

“We have witnessed Ejisu win today but the victory is really for all the teams that have participated, and it shows Community football is well in Ghana,” he said.

The victorious side, Ejisu, took home 20,000 cedis after winning on penalties against Kwadaso.

Other dignitaries in attendance included; former African Footballer of the Year Abdul ‘Golden Boy’ Razak, former African champion Opoku Nti, and famed talent spotter Paa Kwasi Fabin.

About MTN Ashantifest 2023

The gala is a 16-team Football Competition; each team drawn from a separate community.

Targeted Communities were Asafo, Amakom, Bantama, South Suntreso, Abuakwa, Santasi, Ahodwo, Atonso, Ahinsan, Tech and Ayigya.

The rest were Aboabo, Asawasi, Oforikrom, Asokore Mampong, Krofrom, Suame, Tafo, Abrepo, Bremang, Bohyen, Mamponteng, Kronum, Magazine and Afrancho.

All participating teams will take 1000ghc each for preparation, and the winning prizes announced as 1st. 20,000ghc, 2nd. gets10,000ghc 3rd.collects 5,000ghc.