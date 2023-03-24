Kumasi fan faces potential charges for pitch invasion during Ghana vs Angola game

A fan who invaded the pitch during Ghana's game against Angola on Thursday is likely to face legal consequences, according to reports.

The fan ran onto the pitch in an attempt to reach Mohammed Kudus during a break in the second half of the game. Police quickly intervened and removed the fan from the stadium, allowing the game to resume.

However, more fans attempted to take selfies with the Ghanaian players on the pitch after the game, and the police had to intervene again.

In the past, pitch invaders have faced legal action, as was the case with a similar incident during Ghana's win over South Africa in 2019.

The Confederation of African Football (CAF) also fined the Ghana Football Association (GFA) $10,000 over the incident.