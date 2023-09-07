GhanaSoccernet Facebook GhanaSoccernet Twitter GhanaSoccernet Youtube GhanaSoccernet Whatsapp
Kumasi fans condemned for booing Ghana left-back Baba Rahman in CAR game

Published on: 07 September 2023
Kumasi fans condemned for booing Ghana left-back Baba Rahman in CAR game

Ghanaian fans who hooted at Ghana defender Baba Rahman have been condemned by top influencers, analysts and Sports journalists.

Despite being regarded as one of the top full-backs in Europe and the globe in the early stages of his career, Rahman have encountered several setbacks including injuries which resulted in a dip in his form on a number of occasions.

Due to that, Ghanaians have been responding negatively when they see his name and placement in lineups. However, it became worse when Ghana faced the Central African Republic in their final 2023 Africa Cip of Nations qualifiers where the team needed the fans' positive support the most.

Most of the fans decided to boo him almost every time he touched the ball in a game which Gahna emerged victorious at the Baba Yara Stadium.

Reacting to the situation, top journalists and influencers have condemned the act stating that, if there is any issue with the former Chelsea player's constant inclusion in games, it must rather redirected to the head coach.

 

Baba Rahman who now plays for PAOK in the Greek top flight has made 51 appearances for the Black Stars

