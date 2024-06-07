Kumasi fans in huge anticipation as Ghana battle Central African Republic on Monday

The city of Kumasi is buzzing with excitement as fans eagerly await the Black Stars' crucial match against the Central African Republic in the 2026 World Cup qualifiers on Monday.

Following a hard-fought 2-1 victory over Mali in Bamako, the Black Stars arrived in Kumasi, ready to continue their quest for World Cup qualification.

The win against Mali marked Ghana's first victory in 2024, ending a seven-game winless streak and revitalising their hopes of securing a spot in the tournament to be jointly hosted by the USA, Canada, and Mexico.

The Black Stars showed great resilience, coming from behind after a first-half deficit. Ernest Nuamah's header and Jordan Ayew's deflected goal sealed the comeback victory.

With Ghana now sitting in second place in their six-team group, the stakes are high for Monday's match.

Fans in Kumasi have shown their unwavering support, welcoming the team warmly and applauding their efforts in Bamako.

The atmosphere at the Baba Yara Stadium is expected to be electric, as the Black Stars aim to secure another vital win that could see them top their group by the end of the month's qualifiers.

The anticipation is palpable, and the Black Stars are determined to deliver a performance that will bring them closer to their World Cup dreams.