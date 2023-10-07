Kumasi football fans eager for CAF Champions League clash between Medeama and Al Ahly to come to their city

In the world of African football, few competitions capture the hearts of fans quite like the CAF Champions League.

It's a tournament that brings together the best clubs from across the continent, and every fixture is laden with anticipation and excitement.

This year, a particularly thrilling match-up has caught the attention of football enthusiasts in Kumasi, Ghana.

As fate would have it, Al Ahly, the giants of Egyptian football and record winners of the competition, find themselves drawn in the same group as Ghana's Medeama SC.

However, amidst the buzz, there's a desire among Kumasi fans to see the action unfold in their city, even if it means asking Medeama to change their home venue.

Medeama currently calls Cape Coast Sports Stadium their home in the Champions League, but fans in Kumasi are eager to see this high-stakes clash unfold in the Ashanti Regional capital instead.

The last two visits of Al Ahly to Ghana saw them play against Asante Kotoko SC in Obuasi in 2006 and against Berekum Chelsea in Accra in 2012.

The desire to change the venue from Cape Coast to Kumasi is not a new one, as football fans have expressed their sentiments on social media and through various channels.

The calls for this venue change have prompted discussions among stakeholders, including Medeama.

Medeama, as the home team, has the prerogative to decide where they will host their matches, and any changes would need to be approved through the proper channels.

As the CAF Champions League group stage approaches, the excitement and anticipation surrounding the clash between Al Ahly and Medeama continue to build.

The desire of Kumasi fans to witness this monumental fixture in their city is a testament to the passion and devotion that football inspires.

While changing the venue from Cape Coast to Kumasi is a challenging proposition, it's a testament to the power of football to unite fans and communities.

Whether the match remains in Cape Coast or makes its way to Kumasi, one thing is certain – this clash of titans will be a spectacle that African football fans will not want to miss.