Kumasi go gaga ahead of Chris Hughton unveiling as new Ghana coach

Kumasi will be busy this morning ahead of the unveiling ceremony of the new Black Stars head coach Chris Hughton which will happen at the SG Mall auditorium from 10:00 GMT.

The 64-year-old was appointed as the new technical head in February taking over from Otto Addo who departed the position after the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar.

Hughton was the advisor for the Black Stars technical team during the tournament.

The English-born former Ireland international and his assistant George Boateng were at the Manhyia Palace on Sunday ahead of his unveiling.

The Black Stars will take on the Angola national team at the Baba Yara Stadium in the first match of the double-header in the 2023 Africa Cup of Nations qualifications.

The buzz in Kumasi ahead of the unveiling ceremony has been exciting as many top media houses and journalists are already at the venue awaiting.