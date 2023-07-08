Kumasi to host GFA Ordinary Congress on July 10

Kumasi, the capital of the Ashanti Region will host the 29th Ordinary Congress of the Ghana Football Association on Monday, July 10, 2023.

The important event will be held at the Great Hall of the Kwame Nkrumah University of Science & Technology in Kumasi.

With the Ashanti Region noted for it unflinching support for the national teams of Ghana, the FA decided to hold this year’s Congress there is to show its appreciation to the football loving fans in Asanteman.

The Ashanti Region is also known for its football prowess even before the commencement of football leagues in Ghana, as well as the exploits of Asante Kotoko SC both in Ghana and on the African continent.

This year’s Congress will be attended by the Minister of Youth & Sports Hon. Mustapha Ussif and other distinguished personalities in the Ashanti Region.

All delegates to Congress have been served with the Convocation containing the Agenda, Activity Report, Audited Accounts, and any other relevant documents.

All members of Congress have confirmed their participation and sent their Delegates for a successful 29th session of Congress.