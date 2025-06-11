Kurt E.S Okraku applauds Ghana Premier League clubs for successful 2024-25 Season

President of the Ghana Football Association (GFA), Kurt Edwin Simeon-Okraku, has extended his heartfelt appreciation to all 18 Premier League clubs, stakeholders, and fans following the successful conclusion of the 2024/25 Ghana Premier League season.

In a statement released on Wednesday, President Okraku hailed the campaign as a vibrant celebration of the resilience, passion, and continued growth of Ghana’s domestic game.

“This season has once again proven the resilience, passion, and growth of our domestic game,” he said. “From the electrifying matchdays to the emergence of young talents and the unwavering support from fans across the country, we have collectively demonstrated that Ghana football is on a resolute path of revival and excellence.”

The GFA President offered special congratulations to newly crowned champions Gold Stars FC, whose historic title-winning campaign captured the admiration of football lovers nationwide. “To our new champions, congratulations on a well-deserved title. To those who fell short, I urge you to take pride in your journey and come back stronger,” he stated.

President Okraku also acknowledged the collective efforts of the many unsung heroes of the league — match officials, administrators, medical teams, groundsmen, volunteers, and media partners — for their indispensable roles in ensuring the success of the campaign. “You are the backbone of the football ecosystem, and your dedication throughout this exciting campaign deserves the highest praise.”

In paying tribute to the fans, he emphasized their central role in the success of the league: “To our loyal supporters, your energy continues to breathe life into the league. You are the soul of Ghana football, and your love for the game remains our greatest source of inspiration.”

While celebrating the many highs of the 2024/25 season, President Okraku also addressed the need for introspection following a few regrettable incidents at certain match venues. “These moments, while unfortunate, serve as critical reminders of the work that still lies ahead in shaping a safer, more respectful football culture,” he remarked.

He reiterated the GFA’s unwavering commitment to enhancing matchday security and club-level education, ensuring a more inclusive and secure environment for all participants. “We are focused on strengthening matchday protocols and building a football culture grounded in respect, safety, and professionalism.”

Looking ahead to the future, the GFA President reaffirmed the Association’s strategic direction and ambition. “As we look ahead, we remain focused on strengthening the foundation of Ghana football. Together, we will rise, improve, and showcase the true greatness of our beloved sport.”

In closing, Mr. Okraku thanked all stakeholders for their indispensable contributions to the 2024-25 season and called for continued unity and collaboration as Ghana football enters a new chapter of promise and progress.