Kurt E.S Okraku backs Match Commissioners to enforce new security measures

Ghana Football Association (GFA) President Kurt Edwin Simeon-Okraku has reaffirmed his confidence in Premier League Match Commissioners, urging them to take charge in implementing the newly enhanced Matchday Safety and Security Protocols.

Speaking at a one-day training workshop for Match Commissioners on Tuesday, February 18, 2025, Okraku emphasized their crucial role in shaping the game’s future, especially in the wake of violent incidents such as the tragic events in Nsoatre.

“We occupy a special place in our sports. We play a very important role in the management of our game. The incidents that happened in Nsoatre have become a catalyst for us to reassess how football is delivered by all of us,” Okraku stated.

He stressed the responsibility of football administrators in resolving challenges within the sport, urging Commissioners to be proactive.

“If there are problems in football, we are the positive agents of change. If there are solutions, we are the same people. I honestly believe we have the power to right the wrongs in our game.”

The GFA President also expressed unwavering trust in the Match Commissioners, assuring them that the FA is fully behind them as they enforce the new security guidelines.

“I have absolute trust in the group that we have here. I know we have the capacity to deliver football the way it should be delivered,” he added.

The workshop, attended by key football officials, including General Secretary Prosper Harrison Addo and Director of Competitions Julius Ben Emunah, formed part of the FA’s broader strategy to improve matchday security and ensure the protection of match officials.