Kurt E.S Okraku urges Ghana Premier League clubs to apply FIFA Workshop knowledge

The President of the Ghana Football Association (GFA), Kurt Edwin Simeon-Okraku, has called on Ghana Premier League club representatives to put into practice the insights gained from the FIFA Club Professionalisation and Management workshop, which ended on Wednesday, March 5, 2025.

Speaking at the closing ceremony of the two-day workshop at the Ghanaman Soccer Centre of Excellence in Prampram, President Okraku thanked FIFA for supporting Ghana’s football development and emphasized the importance of continuous learning in improving club management.

“I remember when all of you here offered me the chance to lead in 2019, I paid a visit to Zurich and I met President Gianni (Infantino). One of the foremost topics I picked up with him was ways of empowering Africa by way of knowledge and education-sharing,” he stated.

Okraku stressed that the training was a major step towards improving football administration in Ghana and urged FIFA to continue providing such opportunities.

The workshop, attended by executives from all 18 Premier League clubs, covered key areas such as stadium management, finance, marketing, governance, and negotiation skills.

The GFA and FIFA hope that the initiative will strengthen the administrative capabilities of Ghanaian clubs and help them compete effectively at both domestic and international levels.