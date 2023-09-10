Kurt Okraku acknowledges challenge of player exodus from Ghanaian Leagues

Ghana Football Association President Kurt Okraku has addressed the ongoing issue of players leaving the Ghanaian leagues for opportunities abroad.

This mass exodus of talent has had a significant impact on the standard of the Ghana Premier League and other domestic leagues in the country.

In recent years, many promising players have left the Ghanaian leagues in search of greener pastures, either by joining clubs on the continent or moving to European teams. This player drain has raised concerns about the development and sustainability of the leagues.

President Okraku, speaking to the media, recognised the challenges associated with retaining talent within the local leagues. He emphasized that finding a solution to this issue would take time and concerted efforts.

"If we are able to improve the economic health of our league, club owners will be able to get more resources to invest in their clubs and also invest in the players," President Okraku explained. He added that once there is more investment in the leagues, players may be more inclined to stay and develop their careers locally. However, he acknowledged that this is a gradual process that will require time and commitment.

Okraku also highlighted the importance of unity among stakeholders, including clubs, the media, and the FA, in promoting the Ghanaian leagues and attracting fans to the stadiums. He stressed that football has the potential to bring people together and that efforts should be made to enhance the league's economic health and overall appeal.