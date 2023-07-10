Kurt Okraku admits coaching and refereeing as major problems of Ghana football

Ghana Football Association (GFA) president Kurt Okraku has singled out coaching and officiating as the two main Ghana Football problems.

The GFA boss was highlighting his achievements as his four-year term comes to an end in October 2023 at the GFA 29th Ordinary Congress at the Great Hall of the Kwame Nkrumah University of Science and Technology (KNUST) in Kumasi.

The Kurt-led administration have been dealing with a number of complaints through protests from clubs which have aired their dissatisfaction with officiating resulting in a series of suspensions of such referees.

On the other hand, various national teams have failed to maintain coaches for a long period, dismissing and hiring new ones rampantly with the Black Styars already dealing with five coaches in less than four years.

He however pledged to make sure such issues are addressed as he seeks re-election in the upcoming GFA Election.

While acknowledging the issues, the GFA boss pledged to solve the issues while calling upon retired Ghana internationals to engage in coaching jobs to help curb the issue.

“I have already said that the biggest problems facing our game are coaching and refereeing. We have big coaching problems in Ghana,” he said.

“But we are committed to fixing this problem. Most importantly, we want to encourage our heroes, our ex-national team players, to be interested in coaching.

“[There] will be a 50% discount on all payments relating to the acquisition of coaching licenses by our ex-national team players.

“The solution to our football problems is not to forge documents and defame people. If you are interested in leading football, then speak football.”