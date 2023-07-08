Kurt Okraku and Kwesi Nyantakyi mourn late broadcaster Sarfo Abebrese

The funeral of Sarfo Abebrese, a renowned Ghanaian broadcaster, brought together top football figures Kurt Okraku and Kwesi Nyantakyi, sparking discussions in the Ghanaian media.

The sight of the former and current Ghana Football Association (GFA) presidents engaged in a warm conversation has caught the attention of many, especially with the upcoming GFA Presidential election in mind.

Despite various unfounded claims suggesting a strained relationship between Kurt Okraku and Kwesi Nyantakyi, their close bond remains unknown to the public. Their body language at the funeral of Sarfo Abebrese showcased the genuine camaraderie between the two football gurus.

Kurt Okraku, who holds Kwesi Nyantakyi in high regard, attended the funeral alongside other prominent football personalities, including Frederick Acheampong, an Executive Council member, and Jiji Mohammed Alifoe, the president of Dreams FC.

The presence of Kwabena Kyere Stuttgard, the Vice Chairman of the Brong Ahafo Regional Football Association, was also notable.

Sarfo Abebrese, a former GTV sports commentator and advocate, passed away in the United States of America on March 11, 2023. He was widely recognised as the Founder and President of the Coalition of Supporters Unions of Africa (COSUA), an organisation dedicated to utilising sports to foster unity, peace, and development throughout the African continent.