Kurt Okraku becomes 24th GFA president; Check out full list of past presidents

Dreams FC Executive Chairman Kurt E.S Okraku has etched his name into the folklore of the Ghana football after emerging victorious in the 2019 Ghana Football Association (GFA) elections on Friday.
The vociferous football administrator defied all odds to become the 24th president of the Football Association when he defeated hot favourite George Afriyie after two rounds of voting.
Mr. Okraku has been voted in as the new President of the Ghana Football Association for the next four years.
He won the first contest after polling 44 votes against George Afriyie who had 40 with Nana Yaw Amponsah and Fred Pappoe bagging 27 and 6 votes respectively with Amanda Clinton and George Ankamah failed to grab a vote.
In the second round, the former Hearts of Oak communication team member had 59 votes against his competitors George Afriyie and Nana Yaw Amponsah amassing 43 and 16 votes respectively.
Former GFA vice president, George Afriyie conceded defeat ahead of the third round of the election.
Mr. Kurt Okraku was elected as the new boss of the Ghana Football Association after polling 93 votes of yes as against 26 delegates opting no.
He succeeds former president Kwesi Nyantakyi who was banned from all football-related activities following his involvement in Anas expose video titled "Number 12". It is the first time in over 13 years that the GFA have had a President other than Kwesi Nyantakyi.Check out the full list of GFA’s past Chairmen/Presidents below;
1. OHENE DJAN
1957-1960
2. H.P. NYEMETEI
1960-1966
3. NANA FREDUA MENSAH
1966-1970
4. HENRY DJABA
1970-1972
5. MAJOR GEN. R.E.A KOTEI
1972-1973
6. COL. BREW GRAVES
1973-1975
7. GEORGE LAMPTEY
1975-1977
8. MAJ. O.O. ASIAMAH
1977-1979
9. I.R. ABOAGYE
1979
10. SAM OKYERE
1979-1980
11. S. K. MAINOO
1980-1982
12. ZAC BENTUM
1982-1983
13. L. ACKAH-YENSU
1983-1984
14. L.T.K. CAESAR
1984
15. E.O. TEYE
1984-1986
16. AWUAH NYAMEKYE
1990-1992
17. JOE LARTEY
1992-1993
18. SAMUEL NANA BREW-BUTLER
1993-1997
19. ALHAJI M.N.D. JAWULA
1997-2001
20. BEN KOUFIE
2001-2004
21. NYAHO-TAMAKLOE
2004-2005
22. KWESI NYANTAKYI
2005-2018 KWESI NYANTAKYI
2018-2019
24. KURT EDWIN SIMEON-OKRAKU
2019-2-----