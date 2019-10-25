Kurt Okraku becomes 24th GFA president; Check out full list of past presidents

Dreams FC Executive Chairman Kurt E.S Okraku has etched his name into the folklore of the Ghana football after emerging victorious in the 2019 Ghana Football Association (GFA) elections on Friday.

The vociferous football administrator defied all odds to become the 24th president of the Football Association when he defeated hot favourite George Afriyie after two rounds of voting.

Mr. Okraku has been voted in as the new President of the Ghana Football Association for the next four years.

He won the first contest after polling 44 votes against George Afriyie who had 40 with Nana Yaw Amponsah and Fred Pappoe bagging 27 and 6 votes respectively with Amanda Clinton and George Ankamah failed to grab a vote.

In the second round, the former Hearts of Oak communication team member had 59 votes against his competitors George Afriyie and Nana Yaw Amponsah amassing 43 and 16 votes respectively.

Former GFA vice president, George Afriyie conceded defeat ahead of the third round of the election.

Mr. Kurt Okraku was elected as the new boss of the Ghana Football Association after polling 93 votes of yes as against 26 delegates opting no.

He succeeds former president Kwesi Nyantakyi who was banned from all football-related activities following his involvement in Anas expose video titled "Number 12". It is the first time in over 13 years that the GFA have had a President other than Kwesi Nyantakyi.Check out the full list of GFA’s past Chairmen/Presidents below;

1. OHENE DJAN

1957-1960

2. H.P. NYEMETEI

1960-1966

3. NANA FREDUA MENSAH

1966-1970

4. HENRY DJABA

1970-1972

5. MAJOR GEN. R.E.A KOTEI

1972-1973

6. COL. BREW GRAVES

1973-1975

7. GEORGE LAMPTEY

1975-1977

8. MAJ. O.O. ASIAMAH

1977-1979

9. I.R. ABOAGYE

1979

10. SAM OKYERE

1979-1980

11. S. K. MAINOO

1980-1982

12. ZAC BENTUM

1982-1983

13. L. ACKAH-YENSU

1983-1984

14. L.T.K. CAESAR

1984

15. E.O. TEYE

1984-1986

16. AWUAH NYAMEKYE

1990-1992

17. JOE LARTEY

1992-1993

18. SAMUEL NANA BREW-BUTLER

1993-1997

19. ALHAJI M.N.D. JAWULA

1997-2001

20. BEN KOUFIE

2001-2004

21. NYAHO-TAMAKLOE

2004-2005

22. KWESI NYANTAKYI

2005-2018 KWESI NYANTAKYI

2018-2019

24. KURT EDWIN SIMEON-OKRAKU

2019-2-----