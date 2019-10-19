Kurt Okraku brags: “Unfit” George Afriyie ‘not placed’ to win Ghana FA presidential election

Ghana FA presidential aspirant Kurt Okraku says he told competitor George Afriyie to step down from the race because “he has lost the moment” and “not placed” to win the election.

In a subtle jab, the Executive chairman of Dreams FC bragged that the Liberty Professionals Director is “not well placed” to win the election.

Okraku has been talking tough about his chances to take the wheel of Ghana football.

In a massive show of force, he insinuated the Okyeman Planners owner is not fit for purpose and should be given the nod to run Ghana football.

‘Specifically, I had told George to step aside for me. I told him, I told him. I didn’t lobby him. Because I believed he has lost the moment, he told Paul Adom Otchere on Good Evening Ghana

‘I told him he is not well placed to win the contest given what we all know in the industry. We know ourselves.”

The two candidates are largely seen as the front-runners for the race and will go toe-to-toe in next week’s crucial elections.

Kurt's latest jab could trigger a response from the camp of George Afriyie as the campaign reach home stretch.

The election of regional FA chairmen took place on Friday.

The election of the Executive Council will take place on October 24 with the crucial presidential election taking place a day later.

Watch Video below: