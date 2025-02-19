Kurt Okraku calls for positive response to fan safety concerns after tragic stadium death

Ghana Football Association (GFA) President Kurt Okraku has urged football stakeholders to embrace the necessary changes following the tragic death of a fan, which led to the suspension of the Premier League.

Kotoko supporter Nana Pooley was fatally stabbed in Nsoatre, sparking serious concerns about security at match venues. Kotoko and Hearts of Oak have been at the forefront of the push for change, with other clubs backing the call. In response, the GFA has introduced enhanced security protocols, which Okraku insists will be strictly enforced.

Speaking to Match Commissioners on Tuesday during a training session ahead of the league’s resumption, Okraku acknowledged the urgent need for reforms to restore confidence in Ghanaian football.

“We will be very fair in assessing your work. Be honest. Those who fall below the line, unfortunately, will leave us. When you hear the public discourse, you realize all is not well. If we have the chance to fix it, this is the time,” he said.

“Ghanaians are calling for change, and we must respond positively as a football family. Hopefully, the Premier League will resume soon, but when it does, we must ensure the changes our stakeholders demand are implemented.”

“We play a crucial role in managing our sport. The incidents in Nsoatre have become a catalyst for us to reassess how we conduct football in this country,” he added.

Meanwhile, Kotoko have resumed training but remain firm in their decision not to return to competitive action until they are satisfied with the measures taken to ensure safety and justice for their late supporter.