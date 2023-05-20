Kurt Okraku claims significant improvement in Women's Football under his tenure

Ghana Football Association (GFA) president Kurt Okaraku says his administration has effected a massive improvement in Women's Football with their support.

Okraku who took charge of the association in 2019 was assessing his performance during his first term as the next GFA elections approaches.

He stated the quality of pitches and increment in the number of clubs competing in the Premier League among others as major factors that have advanced Women's Football.

"We are not at the 100% stage yet but women's football has received amazing attention and support from the Executive Committee of the Ghana Football Association," he told Supersport.

"I am happy to say that the sort of support we have offered Women's sports cannot go unnoticed, right from ensuring that they play on good pitches.

"At a point in time, the girls were playing on fairly bad pitches. The teams are supported financially and all the basic logistics that a football club will need have been supplied to our women's club. We increased the number of clubs from 16 to 20. The women's league is in two zones, Northern and Southern, and then most importantly the women's game is currently live on TV so there's been a lot of exposure."