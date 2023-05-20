Kurt Okraku Confident in Black Stars' progress despite tournament setbacks

Ghana Football Association President Kurt Okraku has expressed his belief that the national team, the Black Stars, is on the right path to success, despite disappointing performances in recent tournaments.

The Black Stars experienced a group stage exit in the 2021 Africa Cup of Nations in Cameroon and were unable to advance beyond the group stage in the World Cup held in Qatar.

Speaking in an interview with SuperSport, Okraku acknowledged the team's lacklustre results but highlighted the importance of the processes being implemented to guide them towards improvement.

He said, "I think we are on track. Obviously, the AFCON in Cameroon was a big disaster. We didn’t have the kind of players, organization, and mindset one would need to become conquerors of Africa. But that was the beginning of the process of building a good team for Ghana."

"We started the process of rebuilding the team, bringing on new personnel on all fronts. You can see clearly that the team that represented Ghana at the AFCON and the team of today look quite different."

"The team didn’t go past the group stage, Ghanaians were unhappy and I appreciate that because we believe that we have to be at the apex at all times, but that served as motivation to continue with the rebuilding strategy."

"We have an amazing group of players who are ready to die and work their socks off for Mother Ghana. The technical team currently led by Chris Hughton is a very competent one, and given the support the Football Association are offering, the support the government and the enthusiasm Ghanaians are offering, I think the team is in the right way."