Kurt Okraku confident Match Commissioners will improve to address security issues on matchdays

Ghana Football Association (GFA) President Kurt Edwin Simeon-Okraku has expressed his confidence in Premier League Match Commissioners to improve and effectively address security issues on matchdays.

Okraku's remarks came during a one-day training workshop for Match Commissioners, where he emphasized their vital role in implementing the newly enhanced Matchday Safety and Security Protocols.

The GFA President believes that with the Match Commissioners' proactive leadership, they can overcome the challenges facing the sport, including recent violent incidents like those in Nsoatre.

Okraku assured the Match Commissioners of the FA's full support as they enforce the new security guidelines, stating, "I have absolute trust in the group that we have here. I know we have the capacity to deliver football the way it should be delivered."