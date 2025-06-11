Kurt Okraku congratulates Bibiani Gold Stars on 'well-deserved' Ghana Premier League title

President of the Ghana Football Association, Kurt Okraku, has congratulated Bibiani Gold Stars for winning their first-ever Ghana Premier League title, describing the triumph as “well-deserved.”

Gold Stars sealed the historic feat in style, thumping Accra Lions 4-0 at the DUNS Park on the final day of the season. Okraku praised the champions and encouraged the other contenders to regroup for the future.

“To our new champions, Gold Stars FC, congratulations on a well-deserved title. To those who fell short, I urge you to take pride in your journey and come back stronger,” Okraku said.

With the title race going down to the wire, Gold Stars needed a win and favourable results elsewhere. They delivered early through Abdul Farouk Amoaful’s opener, followed by Kelvin Oppong’s fine finish.

News from Abrankese that rivals Nations FC were trailing spurred the Bibiani crowd on, and Samuel Atta Kumi made it 3-0 to all but seal the crown. A fourth goal late on completed the dream.

Gold Stars’ unbeaten run at home was crucial to this success, conceding just five goals in 17 home matches.