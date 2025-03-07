Kurt Okraku declares GFA as Ghana’s most credible sports institution

Ghana Football Association (GFA) President, Kurt Okraku, has described the federation as the most credible sports institution in the country.

Speaking at the renewal of GFA’s partnership with Decathlon Ghana, Okraku emphasised the integrity and organization of his administration, highlighting measures put in place to maintain credibility in Ghanaian football.

"You can continue to count on my leadership, my integrity, and the trustworthiness of the Football Association. I boldly state that the GFA is perhaps the best-organized sports institution in Ghana," he said.

He urged the public to support his administration in attracting private sector investment to further develop football in the country.

The GFA, which first partnered with Decathlon Ghana in 2021, has extended the agreement until 2029.